Florida-based Seacoast Bank receives perfect score on HRC 2020 Index

(Image from Suncoast Bank’s Twitter)

Seacoast Bank was among the 680 companies to receive a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2020 Corporate Equality Index, which measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The financial institution is the first and only Florida-based bank to achieve the top score.

“It’s impossible for Seacoast to serve all the communities and operate without an engaged and diverse workforce,” Seacoast Bank’s Chief HR Officer Dan Chappell says.

Chappell says Seacoast Bank is proud to support the LGBTQ community and believes it’s the strong bond with their local communities and costumers that sets them apart.

“We are aware of what’s important in our communities,” Chappell says. “It’s not just a band wagon to jump on … It’s something that’s really embedded in the culture and fabric of who we are.”

According to the report, Seacoast earned a perfect score by implementing nondiscrimination policies, offering employee benefits, demonstrating public commitment to LGBTQ community, accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion and having responsible citizenship.

When it comes to being an ally for the LGBTQ community, Chapell says Seacoast Bank approaches it asking two questions: “Are we demonstrating it to our associates at work and are we demonstrating it to the community?”

“It’s important for folks to understand that Seacoast strives to create a welcoming environment within its branches so that dreams can become a reality regardless of your background or orientation,” Chapell says.

Seacoast Bank has three associate resource groups, including an LGBTQ+ group. The group participates in multiple Pride parades and community events around the state.

“It’s a great way for us to demonstrate our support to the LGBTQ community within Seacoast but also it’s a great way to demonstrate that we are an ally in the community that we serve,” Chapell says. “All of our associates can bring their whole selves into work each and every day regardless of their background and orientation.”

Chappell acknowledges that scoring a perfect 100 on the index is a major achievement, but says that Seacoast Bank will continue to strive for more inclusivity and solicit feedback from its LGBTQ associates and community members.

“It’s not a destination with us, it’s a journey,” he says. “We don’t take it for granted. Just because we scored 100 this year, doesn’t mean were not going to work hard to maintain and look further as to expand that inclusive environment.”