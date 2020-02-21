PHOTOS: Tampa Pride celebrates 2020 grand marshals

TAMPA | Tampa Pride welcomed supporters to the Hilton Tampa Downtown Feb. 20 for its Grand Marshal Gala, introducing this year’s honorees while looking ahead to the organization’s 2020 celebration.

Organizers advised that the grand marshals were chosen by Tampa Pride’s board, which carefully considered their contributions to and longtime support of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community at large. Tampa Pride President Carrie West introduced each of them between performances by Tampa Bay entertainer De Delovely.

This year’s grand marshals are Renee Cossette, Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival Director; Bradley Nelson, Bradley’s on 7th owner; Sally Phillips and Ercilia Albistu of the Hillsborough County LGBTA Democratic Caucus; Freddy and Bardha Mamudi, New York New York Pizza owners; Carol “Mama” Steen, Tampa Bay bartender; Angelique Padro, Tampa Bay performer Lady Janet and Jay Chetney, Stonewall veteran. Watermark has also proudly been named Tampa Pride 2020’s community organization grand marshal.

“I can’t express how excited I am that Watermark has been named a grand marshal,” Watermark owner, publisher and editor Rick Claggett has shared. “We have been longtime supporters of Tampa Pride and work hard to make sure Tampa is represented as a thriving and inclusive city. It is humbling that the board of Tampa Pride recognizes that and amazing to receive such an honor from them.”

You can view Watermark’s photos from the gala below, and read more about this year’s upcoming celebration here.