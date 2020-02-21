27.03 Candy Crush

10 Central Florida and Tampa Bay eligible singles too sweet for words, Tampa Pride announces celebrity headliner, Former LGBT+ Center Orlando ED Terry DeCarlo passes away, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!

Watermark Issue 27.03 // February 6 – February 19, 2020

On the Cover | Page 21

Candy Crush: 10 Central Florida and Tampa Bay singles too sweet for words. Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

From Green to Mean | Page 35

Queer actress Mary Kate Morrissey talks defying gravity in “Wicked” and bringing the first tour of “Mean Girls” to Florida.

Gone Too Soon | Page 8

Central Florida community champion Terry DeCarlo passes away.

It’s Raining Pride | Page 10

Tampa Pride announces inaugural Pride at Night headliner.

Mama Bearings | Page 17

Viewpoint columnist Sylvie Griffiths talks the name game.

Sister, Sister | Page 39

Central Florida dancers step into sisterhood for ‘Cinderella.’

The Last Page | Page 54

Get to know CEO of Accessoo Technology group and owner of The Glass Knife – Steve Brown.

