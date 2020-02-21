27.03 Candy Crush

10 Central Florida and Tampa Bay eligible singles too sweet for words, Tampa Pride announces celebrity headliner, Former LGBT+ Center Orlando ED Terry DeCarlo passes away, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!
Watermark Issue 27.03 // February 6 – February 19, 2020
On the Cover | Page 21
Candy Crush: 10 Central Florida and Tampa Bay singles too sweet for words. Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.
From Green to Mean | Page 35
Queer actress Mary Kate Morrissey talks defying gravity in “Wicked” and bringing the first tour of “Mean Girls” to Florida.
Gone Too Soon | Page 8
Central Florida community champion Terry DeCarlo passes away.
It’s Raining Pride | Page 10
Tampa Pride announces inaugural Pride at Night headliner.
Mama Bearings | Page 17
Viewpoint columnist Sylvie Griffiths talks the name game.
Sister, Sister | Page 39
Central Florida dancers step into sisterhood for ‘Cinderella.’
The Last Page | Page 54
Get to know CEO of Accessoo Technology group and owner of The Glass Knife – Steve Brown.
