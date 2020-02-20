The Last Page: Chad Mize, Artist and Gallery Owner

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Tampa Bay and Central Florida.

This issue, we check in with St. Petersburg’s Chad Mize, MIZE Gallery owner, multimedia designer and the artist who drew the cover for this issue of Watermark. Keep an eye on this space to learn more about the movers and shakers of your community.

Hometown: St. Petersburg

Identifies As: Gay

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Out Year: 1997

Profession: Artist/Multimedia Designer/MIZE Gallery Owner

Professional Role Model: Anyone proactive in our city and community.

Autobiography Title: “MAKE TIME”

Hobbies: Art, walking my dog Cookie, beach sunsets, bike rides and dinner parties

What do you do professionally?

I work as a professional artist creating fine art and murals. I have a lifestyle brand “CHIZZY®” which specializes in T-shirts, stickers and random products.

My most successful design is the “World Tour: Paris, London, Tokyo, St Pete” shirt, a design which I am celebrating 10 years of this year. I also did a “Gay Tour” version featuring San Fran, Key West, P-town, St Pete.

I also run and curate MIZE Gallery, located at 689 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N in St. Pete, representing hundreds of artists each year. We curate an LGBTQIA+ exhibit each June to coincide with St Pete Pride. This year it is called “DON’T ASK. DO TELL” and will feature LGBTQIA+ artists creating new works representing their voice.

How do you champion for the local LGBTQ community?

My art has messages of inclusion/pro gay life. I have curated several LGBTQIA+ exhibits. I pride myself on being inclusive in my gallery space.

At any opening you will find a mix of patrons and artists from old to young, black to white, gay to straight. All are welcome.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

Cover stories.

What led you to create the cover art featured on this issue of Watermark?

I create something (art/design related) new each day and typically post on Instagram and social media. This allows me to stay current with my art.

Usually it is a digital piece of what’s on my mind that day. I created the art used for this cover, “DEMZ,” on the morning of one of the Democratic debates. My choice is Bernie!

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

Pride in June.

What is your favorite thing about your local LGBTQ community?

That St. Pete as a city is inclusive and has so many businesses that represent their love/support for the LGBTIA+ community.

What would you like to see improved in your local LGBTQ community?

I really can’t think of anything specifically that I would like to improve. I love that we as a city embrace everyone.

I love that our city raises the Pride flag for the entire month of June. I love to see the rainbow banners up throughout the city. I guess I would like to see these actions more than just a few months of the year.

What would you like our readers to know about you?

I have a great partner in life who supports me 100%.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Stay true to yourself and your vision. What others think of you is none of your business. Dreams don’t happen overnight.

What challenges you as an artist?

Striving to be better every day. I never thought I would be doing large scale murals, and with each one I feel I gain more knowledge and confidence.

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of operating mize gallery?

The most challenging is managing large group exhibits. The most rewarding is also managing large group exhibits – helping other artists present their work and making sales while exhibiting fresh talent.

Do you have someone you would like to recommend for The Last Page in an upcoming issue? Contact Central Florida Bureau Chief Jeremy Williams at Jeremy@WatermarkOnline.com or Tampa Bay Bureau Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.