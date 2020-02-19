Va. Senate approves bill to ban conversion therapy for minors

ABOVE: The Virginia Capitol. Washington Blade photo by Michael Key.

The Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would prohibit health care providers from engaging in so-called conversion therapy for minors.

The American Psychological Association has for years condemned the practice for the harm caused to patients as well as for promoting the unsupported “notion that sexual orientation can be changed.”

An earlier version of the bill was killed during the 2019 legislative session. However, Senate Bill 245, sponsored by state Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax County), passed this time with bipartisan support.

The Virginia House of Delegates on Feb. 3 passed its version of the bill.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to sign it into law.