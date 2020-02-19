Rosario Dawson comes out while discussing relationship with Cory Booker

ABOVE: Rosario Dawson, photo via Dawson’s Facebook page.

Actress Rosario Dawson, who has in the past made public comments that have created confusion about her sexuality, has now officially come out… sort of.

The star, speaking to Bustle about her current relationship with former 2020 Democratic presidential contender Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), said that it was time to publicly claim her sexuality.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” said the actress. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

Dawson adopted her now-17-year-old daughter, Isabella, in 2014.

Later in the interview, the actress and activist was asked about a controversial Instagram post from 2018, in which she reposted a video of a song from @oranicuhh (who has since deleted all posts from their account), quoting the lyrics in a caption which also included her personal remarks celebrating Pride Month:

“ ♥️ I will not be ashamed. this is just who I am. and who I was meant to be. No mistakes. so right here I stand. I’m out on my own two feet. no you will not tear me down. no my heart will not be bound. sing it loud. sing it loud. I’m proud. I’m proud. #Repost @oranicuhh ・・・ happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies. keep being strong in the face of adversity. loud & proud. here’s a lil throwbyke to last year. ”

At the time, many observers took Dawson’s words to mean she was coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community, but she has never elaborated on the subject until now.

Responding to Bustle, she explained, “People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

She further clarified, “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Dawson did not disclose how she identifies within the LGBTQ spectrum, though according to LGBTQ Nation, many media outlets are referring to her as “bisexual.”

As to her relationship with Booker, the prolific actress, whose resume includes over 100 film and television roles since her debut in the controversial 1995 film, “Kids,” says she thinks that “in each other, we have found our person.”