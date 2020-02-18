Michael Kors replaces Debra Messing for CAN Community Health gala

ABOVE: Michael Kors, photo via CAN Community Health.

SARASOTA | Fashion designer Michael Kors will headline CAN Community Health’s second annual Red Ribbon Gala Feb. 22, replacing original headliner Debra Messing.

Messing, who was announced as the gala’s headliner Oct. 7, is best known for her role on NBC’s “Will & Grace.” CAN Community Health shared she would be unable to attend via video message Feb. 17 after the actress suffered an injury.

“A special message from Debra Messing for guests,” the organization shared via social media. “We wish you a speedy recovery! We are excited to welcome Fashion Icon and HIV Advocate Michael Kors this weekend.

“I just wanted to let you know that while working, I had a very bad fall and I ripped the tendon in my hip,” Messing shares in the message, “and I am therefore not able to travel to Florida. I’m so heartbroken that I can’t be there.

“I’m so grateful [that] my friend and legendary fashion designer and fellow HIV activist Michael Kors is going to stand in for me,” she continues. “He’s very funny, so, you might actually prefer him anyway. Just know that I’m there in spirit and I am your ally forever.”

Watch:

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM DEBRA MESSING A special message from Debra Messing for guests. We wish you a speedy recovery! We are excited to welcome Fashion Icon and HIV Advocate Michael Kors this weekend. #CANcommunityhealth #endHIVstigma #redribbongala #RRG2020 Posted by Red Ribbon Gala: Reshaping the Face of HIV on Monday, February 17, 2020

The Red Ribbon Gala supports CAN Community Health’s mission to provide a continuum of medical, social and education services essential to the health and wellbeing of those living with HIV, hepatitis C, STDs and other diseases. It will held Feb. 22, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.