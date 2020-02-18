Garden Theatre hires first full-time education director

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. | The Garden Theatre in Winter Garden announced that Nick Bazo will be its first full-time education director, in a press release Feb. 13.

Bazo will be in charge of programming and implementing life-changing camps, classes and community partnerships throughout the year.

A south Florida native, Bazo has spent more than a decade in Boston working as the Director of Programs for The Theater Offensive as well as running the True Colors: OUT Youth Theater Program for LGBTQ Youth.

Bazo returns to Orlando after previously being a teaching artist and actor at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be coming home to Florida and joining the team at the Garden,” said Bazo in a statement. “I’m super excited to meet the community, especially the young people who have already made the programming so fun and vibrant. I can’t wait to get started on this journey together.”

Garden Theatre’s education program has grown over the last three years from a handful of summer camps in 2017 to 25 weekly summer camps in 2020. The program includes year-round classes and workshops for all ages, as well as summer production camps for students seeking performance opportunities.

Garden Theatre is celebrating its 12th anniversary during this 2019-20 performance season.

For more information on the Garden Theatre, visit GardenTheatre.org.