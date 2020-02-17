The 49 Fund is accepting applications for 4th annual scholarships

ABOVE: Barry Miller (second from L) with several of The 49 Fund scholarship recipients at Orlando City Hall in 2019. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | The 49 Fund, an initiative at Central Florida Foundation, is accepting applications for its fourth annual scholarship awards to honor those lost in the Pulse tragedy.

The fund will award up to 10 local LGBTQ students with a $4,900 scholarship to help pay for college tuition.

The scholarship was created in March 2017 by local attorney Barry Miller and the LGBTQ+ Center Orlando. Since its creation, 20 LGBTQ students have received scholarships and been awarded at a ceremony at Orlando City Hall.

“At Central Florida Foundation, we believe in the opportunities that an education provides and are honored to support the efforts of The 49 Fund,” Mark Brewer, president and chief executive officer at Central Florida Foundation, said in a statement.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, applicants must describe themselves as an “out” member of the LGBTQ community, attend a 2- or 4-year institution of higher learning, earn a 3.0 or higher GPA and demonstrate taking a leadership role within the local Central Florida LGBTQ community.

“I am proud of how our community came together after the shooting and it is great that we can send students to college to become the leaders of tomorrow,” Miller said in a statement. “I heard so many incredible stories during last year’s application process that I can’t wait to begin interviewing the next pool of scholarship candidates.”

Students can apply at The49Fund.org through Feb. 28. Individuals can also visit the website for more information on the organization and if they wish to donate.