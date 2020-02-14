Watermark Giveaway: Tickets for Gina Chavez at the Straz Center

Bilingual, folk pop songstress Gina Chavez and her bewitching voice are heading to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24, and Watermark has your chance to win tickets!
The openly LGBTQ singer/songwriter has won acclaim as the 10-time recipient of the Austin Music Award and the Grand Prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Award.
She’s also toured the world on a 10-country tour as a U.S. cultural ambassador, sharing her “passionate collection of bilingual songs that take audiences on a journey through the Americas, blending the sounds and rhythms of the region with tension and grace.”
“I want to be an instrument for other people,” Chavez has shared. “I want to tell other people’s stories; especially people who don’t have a microphone.”
Learn more about her and watch a performance below:
