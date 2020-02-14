Sony reportedly planning to introduce bisexual ‘Spider-Man’ in next movie

ABOVE: Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man (Image courtesy Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures is making plans for Spider-Man to come swinging back onto the screen soon – and a rumor has emerged that they want him to be bisexual.

According to a report from geek fansite We Got This Covered, the entertainment giant is looking to develop their return to the superhero franchise as a live-action movie in the vein of 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse,” the Oscar-winning animated film featuring multiple versions of the superhero who are brought together from their respective dimensions to join forces against an enemy seeking to destroy them all.

The first “Spider-Verse” film was widely praised for its emphasis on diversity, bringing the first Spider-Man-of-Color to the screen in the form of Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales. Now, according to WGTC, the studio wants to continue the trend by making the beloved superhero bisexual and giving him a boyfriend.

According to the website’s sources – whom they cite as having a reliable track record for information, having previously provided several rumors that later proved to be true, such as the upcoming She-Hulk series set to debut on Disney Plus and the identity of the villain in this summer’s long-awaited “Black Widow” movie – Sony is looking to use the “multiverse” premise to bring together all three actors that have played Spidey in the big-screen franchise, uniting current webslinger Tom Holland with his two predecessors in the role, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The buzz further indicates that Sony is particularly interested in getting Garfield to return and play his version of the character as bisexual. Garfield said in 2013 that he believed Spider-Man could be portrayed as gay.

He’s not the only one who has had the thought. Last year, Holland also made comments saying that he would like to see “a gay Spider-Man,” later going on to elaborate, “I think that would be a very progressive way to kind of create a new character. So yeah, I think there should be one one day and I hope I get to share the screen with that person.”

If the latest rumor is true, both he and Garfield could get their wish. Not only that, but if Sony truly gives Spidey an onscreen boyfriend, it will be a welcome change after multiple promises to introduce LGBTQ characters to big action franchises that have ended up as disappointing, blink-and-you-miss-them moments that essentially only give lip service to the idea of inclusion – such as in last year’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

It’s a little too early to get excited, of course – the information at this stage is only a rumor, with no word on whether any of the players involved would be interested or have even been approached.

Still, according to WGTC, the same source that gave them this information also told them that “National Treasure 3” was going to happen – and if something that far-fetched turned out to be true, then there’s hope for a non-hetero superhero yet.