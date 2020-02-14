Actor Rick Cosnett comes out in Instagram post

Rick Cosnett, the Zimbabwean-Australian actor best known for his roles in TV shows “The Flash,” “Quantico” and “The Vampire Diaries” came out as gay in an Instagram video Feb. 13.

“Dramatic pause — I’m gay,” Cosnett said to begin his roughly one-minute Insta vlog. “Just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday and sometimes, that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don’t even know about from childhood and from society and from being, you know, just life.”

Cosnett co-starred in last year’s Bolivaian drama “Tu me manques (I Miss You),” a film about a father who travels to New York to confront his son’s boyfriend after he has committed suicide.

“So there you go,” Cosnett said about his coming out. “I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway.”

Watch Cosnett’s coming out video below.