Watermark’s Most Eligible Singles 2020: Juleigh Mayfield

AGE: 44

BORN IN: Opelika, Alabama

IDENTIFIES AS: Intersex female

PRONOUNS: She/her/hers

SIGN: Gemini

Juleigh Mayfield is an actress by trade, and it shows when you first meet her. Right out of the gate she is funny, charming and witty; all the traits you expect to see from an actress. After that the next thing you notice with Juleigh is her kindness.

“I have been told that my best quality is my heart,” she says. “I am a caring person and I speak the language of love, so I like the connection of touch whether I’m holding someone’s hand or touching their arm. Never below the belt though, not on the first date.”

Along with heart and humor, Juleigh has also become a more vocal activist in the community.

“I am much more active in my advocacy for the trans community and the intersex community,” she says. “I don’t feel like there’s a big representation of intersex in Orlando so I’m trying to get more information and education out about being XXY.”

As an actress and an advocate, Juleigh splits her time between Florida and California.

“I spend a lot of time out there during the year but I’m starting to look at being more focused on this front,” she says. “I’m at that age where I’m ready to settle down and I want to be in a relationship, and I know that demographic who I’m looking at and the kinds of people I want to meet pick up Watermark.”

Those Watermark readers who are going to catch Juleigh’s eye are those who are “well rounded guys.”

“I want to find a guy who is not only book smart but a little bit of a Boy Scout too,” she says. “If we get stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire, I mean I know how to change it but I shouldn’t have to. And if we are lost in the woods he has to know how to operate a compass.”