Watermark’s Most Eligible Singles 2020: Jim Nixon

AGE: 54

BORN IN: Greensboro, North Carolina

IDENTIFIES AS: Gay male

PRONOUNS: He/Him/His

SIGN: Leo

St. Petersburg is known as a city of opportunity, where the sun shines on all who come to live, work and play. The city’s dedication to its growing LGBTQ population is evident year round, in large part because of leaders like Jim Nixon.

As the LGBTQ liaison for Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office, a position which Jim volunteered for long before the city could fund it, he proudly advocates for St. Petersburg and all of its residents. Those efforts extend to his role as the manager of the Metro LGBTQ Welcome Center, where he oversees the inclusive hub for community members and city visitors alike.

“Being gay and growing up in rural North Carolina, I found out early that it’s all about the life you make,” Jim says. “No one gets out alive – we all must make the best of everything we do!”

That approach carries over into dating. “I have had very successful and fulfilling relationships in my life, and I find I am happy with who I am,” Jim says. “I am not looking for someone to fill a void, but rather to enhance the experience.”

Perhaps the biggest hurdle in dating is free time, he says, because he keeps rather busy between work and support of local nonprofits.

“I think in order to date someone they would have to be committed to community service in some way,” Jim explains, “and have a passion about the impact we have on our community. It would be good to find someone with passions that overlapped with mine.”

That means that his special someone would need to feel as comfortable at a gala fundraiser as they would camping at Fort Desoto, all while having a special affinity for man’s best friend. “They must love dogs,” he insists.