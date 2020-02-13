Watermark’s Most Eligible Singles 2020: Doug Ba’aser

AGE: In my 50s

BORN IN: Washington, D.C.

IDENTIFIES AS: Gay male

PRONOUNS: He/ him/ his

SIGN: Aries

Doug Ba’aser has been a part of Orlando’s LGBTQ community for many years and has been involved in Central Florida’s entertainment industry for just as long.

“First and foremost I’m an entertainer,” he says.

A self-professed jack-of-all-trades, Doug wears many hats as a part of the performing community including actor, comedian, voice-over artist and host, just to name a few.

“I’ve had to be flexible as an actor because when work’s not steady, you have to do other things,” Doug says.

One of those other things Doug does is tend bar. “I’ve worked in most of the bars around town,” he says. “I do whatever I am called upon to do.”

One of Doug’s favorite things to do every year is co-host Central Florida’s Trash 2 Trends – a fundraiser that brings local artists together with the environmental community to create runway looks from items headed to the landfill – with the Orlando Sentinel’s Scott Maxwell.

“I know it isn’t specifically an LGBTQ event but I’ve emceed it for the last six years and it’s just a fun, fun, fun event,” he says.

Doug’s journey to becoming one of this year’s Most Eligible Singles began with an innocent remark on social media.

“I jokingly made a comment on the Facebook post saying ‘I’m single’ and then I got a call,” Doug recalls. “So I said, ‘why not?’”

Joking goes a long way with Doug who says that, above anything else, his ideal mate needs to be funny.

“More importantly, they should think I’m funny,” he says. “I also like intelligent men who are physically short. I like short people and I love redheads, and Asians.”