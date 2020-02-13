Transmasculine Latinx musician Jakk Fynn drops new EP and video

ABOVE: Jakk Flynn, photo courtesy Flynn.

Jakk Fynn, a transmasculine pop music artist who says he is “committed to redefining masculinity,” has released his first EP – and he’s shared a brand new music video to go with it, too.

The new release, which dropped on Wednesday, is titled “Cancelled,” and it’s a collection of emotionally evocative dance pop tracks drawn from what publicity material calls the Latinx singer and songwriter’s “pop-punk and post-hardcore musical roots.”

As Fynn himself puts it on his Facebook profile, “I’ve had my roots in rock but have always been infatuated with pop.”

The material on “Cancelled” charts his internal search for empowerment and peace while grappling with the grief of relationships and friendships that fall apart. The singer says he drew his inspiration from a specific heartbreak in his personal life.

“I had concealed my romantic feelings for a good friend because we were both in relationships,” Fynn explains. “Eventually, I came clean and was met with rejection. My fear of being alone was crippling so I committed myself to not pursuing any romantic relationships for a year so I could learn, grow, and work on my issues.”

The five songs that grew out of his experience make up new EP, which the singer also hopes will serve to inspire his LGBTQ listeners.

He says, “Everyone has trauma, but I think it’s super important, especially for people within the queer community, to really understand how their past experiences have shaped their coping mechanisms. Because we already deal with so much, we really owe it to ourselves and our peers to not exacerbate and compound our issues.”

To celebrate the EP’s debut,” Fynn also released a music video for his latest single, “Special.” The song, which portrays the loneliness and abandonment that can come as a consequence of living one’s truth, is the fourth track on “Cancelled.”

The EP also includes the singer’s previous single, “Fire,” which he described as “an artistic statement on how society imposes gender constructs and sexual identities on its members.” Fynn, who is the descendent of Mexican immigrants, says he is “committed to using pop music’s power to uplift audiences and challenge toxic social narratives, especially for audiences who don’t often see themselves fairly and accurately represented in mainstream culture.”

You can watch the video for “Special” below.