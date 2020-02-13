10 Central Florida and Tampa Bay eligible singles too sweet for words

The sugary taste of love is flowing through the air as the soft nougat-filled center of our hearts long to spend Valentine’s Day with the one who we hope to be our Turkish Delight. If V-Day is approaching that means it is that time of year for Watermark to present our annual list of the 10 most eligible singles.

We have searched the Candy Cane Forest and Gumdrop Mountain, as well as consulted with Queen Frostine and Gramma Nutt, to compile a list of the sweetest singles — five in Central Florida and five in Tampa Bay — who are ready to grab a drink with you at the candy bar. And trust us, you won’t find any artificial sweeteners in this batch.

If life is like a box of chocolates, because you never know what you’re gonna get, then we think love is like a box of candy hearts: it’s sweet and colorful — sometimes tart — and you never know what it will say until you pull one out of the box and read it. So hold your breath, make a wish, count to three and check out each of the links below to see what our 10 sweethearts have to say.

Central Florida

Doug Ba’aser

Lolita Jerido

Juleigh Mayfield

Nick Smith

Brandon Wolf

Tampa Bay

Amy Dalzell

Topher Larkin

Jim Nixon

Nate Taylor

Michael Womack