Watermark’s Most Eligible Singles 2020: Amy Dalzell

AGE: 47

BORN IN: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

IDENTIFIES AS: Lesbian female

PRONOUNS: She/Her/Hers

SIGN: Cancer

Amy Dalzell is always ready to lend a helping hand, figuratively and literally. The St. Petersburg resident has worked as a massage therapist for 16 years.

“When I started doing massage, it was quiet and peaceful – it took me into a different state of mind,” Amy says. “I have a lot of our community as clients and I love it.”

The skills she’s developed to help others, utilized primarily during home visits throughout Tampa Bay, helped bring her into a happier, more serene state of mind. “I’m a bit empathic,” she says. “I definitely go by vibes and I can read people very well. I base a lot of my friendships on that – I always want to help other people before myself.”

Amy says her friendships and ties to Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community have kept her grounded, leading her to donate her services to numerous causes. “I love shows and benefits,” she explains. “I donate massages every year. Seeing all of my friends coming out for one purpose is the best part about this community.”

That community has also inspired her creatively. Just last year, she began writing again. “There were a number of years where I didn’t, but I think being in a peaceful place and being happy brings out my creative side.”

It led her to participate in a spoken word night in St. Petersburg. “Last year was the first time that I had ever done spoken word,” she says, “and now I’m hooked. I’m going to be starting a night of my own. I’ve been itching to be into the community more.”

As for who she’s looking to have by her side when she does it, it’s someone adventures, intelligent and strong.

“I love a strong woman,” Amy smiles. “I always have. I want us to be equals.”