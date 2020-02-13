Sam Smith announces new album release

Sam Smith announced via Twitter Feb. 13 that their third studio album, “To Die For” will be released May 1.

“I’m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”

Over the last two years, Smith has experienced a great deal in the public eye; including dating and breaking up with “13 Reasons Why” star Brandon Flynn, coming out as non-binary and using the pronouns they/them, as well as getting candid about giving up alcohol over concerns with their mental health.

“Just wanted to share a little thought with you all. Sitting here on my first holiday in a long long time,” Smith began in a series of tweets in Aug. 2019. “Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here.” Smith posted the tweets with an image of the phrase “I am enough.”

Earlier this week, Capitol Records announced Smith’s first single from the album, also titled “To Die For,” will debut on Feb. 14.

While Smith hasn’t released a full album since 2017, they did have a trio of singles come out in 2019 hinting toward a more more upbeat, dance-centric sound coming on the next album.

Since their debut 2014 album, “In the Lonely Hour,” Smith has skyrocketed to stardom amassing album sales of more than 25 million as well has winning four Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

“To Die For” is available for pre-order starting Feb. 14.