PHOTOS: Watermark’s Swipe Right Party Tampa Bay 2020

ST. PETERSBURG | Watermark celebrated love and the release of our third annual Most Eligible Singles issue Feb. 6 with our latest Tampa Bay Swipe Right Party held at The Garage on Central Avenue.

The LGBTQ singles mixer welcomed Tampa Bay’s most eligible singles, with delicious dishes provided by Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, St. Pete and a wide array of music by DJ Bill Kody. Attendees were given bracelets to represent if they were looking or taken.

Orange represented that celebrants were in a relationship, while blue indicated they were looking for individuals who identify as male. Purple indicated they were seeking those who identify as female and yellow indicated individuals who identify as nonbinary. St. Pete sweethearts wore as many as they felt appropriately expressed themselves.

You can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.