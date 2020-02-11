Madonna lashes out after London Palladium cuts off concert for going past curfew

ABOVE: Madonna performs, screenshot via YouTube.

Madonna is making news again for a disruption of her current “Madame X” tour, but it’s not because she cancelled another show.

Variety reports that the 61-year-old “Queen of Pop” has been venting her anger at the London Palladium after the venue cut short her concert for running over an 11 p.m. curfew on Wednesday night.

The singer was still performing when Palladium staff closed the stage curtain and switched off the sound when she went past the deadline, prompting an expletive-laced outburst from the “Vogue” hitmaker, who emerged from behind the curtain and continued the show despite the house lights being on and her microphone being off.

The pop icon later took to Instagram to further express her fury at the Palladium, accusing the venue of attempting to “censor” her “Madame X” performance in a post which included a video showing her coming through the curtains with her backup dancers and launching into the concert’s final song, “I Rise,” as the audience applauded and sang along.

The singer wrote, “…it was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew—-we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling.down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons. Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt………….. Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. Power to The People!! #Irise #ongod #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium”

The video as posted on Madonna’s Instagram begins with a caption that says, “Everybody’s hurt. What is important, what drives you, torments you, is that you must find some way of using this to connect with everyone else alive. Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

On Thursday, a Palladium spokeswoman issued a statement disputing the controversial star’s claim that the metal fire curtain had been lowered, saying, “Contrary to a number of reports, at no point during last night’s performance did staff at The London Palladium pull down, or attempt to pull down, the Iron Fire Curtain.”

At a previous Palladium show last week, Madonna told the audience that she had been warned by the local Westminster council that an “iron curtain” would fall over the production if she went beyond the designated cutoff time.

According to The Daily Mail, the star trolled the venue again at her Palladium show on Thursday, the following night, by saying on stage, “You know there’s an iron curtain waiting for me. Some handcuffs? I hope someone will arrest me.”

Not all of Madonna’s fans agreed with her take on the incident. At least one fan at the Wednesday show blamed the singer, telling The Mail, “Classic Madge. All her own fault.” Her original Instagram post also included several comments from concert-goers scolding her for her tardiness, such as @jpstunnas, who wrote, “Bravo to the theater. This should of been done in the states. You need to learn to not be super tardy.”

The Wednesday concert had been scheduled to begin at 8:30pm, but the singer did not take the stage until approximately 30 minutes later, causing the performance to run past its scheduled ending time. Madonna has a long history of being late for performances, and is currently being sued by fans over the devaluation of show tickets due to her tardiness.

She has previously cancelled 10 of the 93 scheduled dates for her current tour due to injury.