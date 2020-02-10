Ginger Minj and Daniel Franzese bring the Conners to life, kick off ‘TV Land LIVE’ season at Parliament House

ABOVE: Ginger Minj and Daniel Franzese (L; pictured as Roseanne and Dan Conner) kick off the TV Land LIVE 2020 season (R) at the Parliament House Footlight Theater.
After last year’s hit “The Golden Gals LIVE,” Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre will be hosting “TV Land LIVE,” a series of shows in 2020 that are modeled after classic sitcoms.
The dynamic duo of Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore are bringing “hysterical, dragtastic, loving parodies” of five beloved sitcoms — “Rozeanne,” “Gilligan’z Island,” “Dezigning Women,” “Bee-Witched” and “The Munsterz” — to the stage along with resurrecting the one that started it all, “The Golden Gals LIVE.”
The shows will feature an ensemble cast which include Minj, Galore, Divine Grace, MrMs Adrian and Doug Ba’aser, as well as several guest stars added to the mix.
The first show of the season will be, “Rozeanne,” based on the popular ‘90s sitcom starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman. The leads will be played by Minj and Danny Franzese, best known for playing Damien in the 2004 film “Mean Girls” and Eddie in the HBO series “Looking.”
“@WhatsupDanny star of the film #meangirls joins your favorite leading ladies for ROZEANNE LIVE!, the follow up to last year’s smash hit GOLDEN GALS! Get your tix NOW, before it’s too late to sit with us! And, remember, on Wednesdays we wear chicken shirts!,” Ginger Minj tweeted on Feb. 5.
@WhatsupDanny star of the film #meangirls joins your favorite leading ladies for ROZEANNE LIVE!, the follow up to last year’s smash hit GOLDEN GALS! Get your tix NOW, before it’s too late to sit with us! And, remember, on Wednesdays we wear chicken shirts! https://t.co/25IShz5ZQL pic.twitter.com/FNSiDQRHBw
— Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) February 5, 2020
“Rozeanne” runs Feb. 27-March 2, “Gilligan’z Island” runs May 7-11, “Dezigning Women” runs June 11-15, “Bee-Witched” runs Sept. 3-7, “The Munsterz” runs Oct. 29-Nov. 2 and “The Golden Gals LIVE” runs Dec. 10-14. Each show will have a total of five performances and will run from Thursday to Monday evenings at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be $25 for general admission, $50 for VIP Experience and a$250 for a Season Pass which includes VIP to each of the six shows . General seating includes admission to the club for the rest of the night, while VIP will include early admission to the Footlight Bar, up close seating, special gifts and a meet & greet after the show.
For tickets and more information, visit TVLandLive.com.