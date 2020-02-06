Ben Platt to perform at GLAAD Media Awards

Actor and singer Ben Platt will perform at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City next month.
GLAAD announced on Wednesday that the Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” actor and star of Netflix’s “The Politician” will be singing as part of the New York ceremony, which is the 31st annual presentation of the awards, taking place at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19.
Platt, in addition to his acting on stage and screen, is an Atlantic Records recording artist who released a critically acclaimed debut album (“Sing To Me Instead”) in March of 2019. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his role on Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician,” which is also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award this year. He is currently filming season two of the show.
The LGBTQ media advocacy organization also announced that comedian Jaboukie Young-White (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”), the cast of FX’s “Pose,” and actress Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”) will be among the special guests for the evening.
As previously announced, GLAAD will honor award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light with the Excellence in Media Award, and award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy will receive the Vito Russo Award. Lilly Singh, openly bisexual executive producer and host of NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” will host the ceremony.
In addition, the organization will be presenting Taylor Swift with its Vanguard Award, and Janet Mock with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, at a second ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16.
GLAAD also announced previously that Special Recognition honors will be bestowed to Netflix’s “Special,” and for pioneering LGBTQ journalists Mark Segal and the Blade’s own Karen Ocamb.
The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. This year, over 175 nominees will be competing in 30 categories, including the returning category for Outstanding Broadway Production.
For a full list of nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, click here.