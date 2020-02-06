Ben Platt to perform at GLAAD Media Awards

Actor and singer Ben Platt will perform at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City next month.

GLAAD announced on Wednesday that the Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” actor and star of Netflix’s “The Politician” will be singing as part of the New York ceremony, which is the 31st annual presentation of the awards, taking place at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19.

Platt, in addition to his acting on stage and screen, is an Atlantic Records recording artist who released a critically acclaimed debut album (“Sing To Me Instead”) in March of 2019. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his role on Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician,” which is also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award this year. He is currently filming season two of the show.