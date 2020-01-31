Transgender flag, symbol among emojis coming in 2020

More than 100 new emojis will be added to texting and messaging platforms in 2020, including the transgender flag and symbol, as well as gender-inclusive emojis such as Woman in Tuxedo, Man with Veil and Mx. Claus.

The Unicode Consortium made the announcement Jan. 29 and says new emojis typically start showing up on mobile devices around September and October of each year, but stated some platforms may release them earlier.

The list includes 62 new emojis and 55 new gender and skin-tone variants. Among the emojis joining the transgender flag and symbol are a polar bear, a black cat, a beaver, bubble tea, a blueberry, a green pepper, a magician’s wand, a roller skate and a boomerang, to name a few.

The new emojis will feature a variety of male, female and third gender options for individuals in a tuxedo, a wedding dress and feeding a baby. A new Christmas emoji named Mx. Claus will also be available. The emoji individuals — as well as a new ninja emoji — will come in six different skin tones.

Watch Emojipedia’s video below with all the new emojis or visit Emojipedia.com to see the full list.

https://youtu.be/cxRDjci6POs