Bliss CARES prepares for TRANSformation’s 2020 series

ABOVE: Bliss CARES’ TRANSformation 2020 kick-off party in Orlando Jan. 30. (Photo by Dana Ng)

ORLANDO | Bliss CARES began its enrollment period for the next TRANSformation series with a kick-off party at its clinic in Orlando Jan. 30.

TRANSformation, a six-part educational series focusing on aspects of gender transition with a goal of creating more leaders within the transgender community, first launched in 2017. TRANSformation 2020 will be Bliss CARES’ fourth time providing the series of classes to Central Florida’s transgender community.

The kick-off party was attended by more than 70 binary and non-binary transgender individuals, including several alumni from the previous three classes.

“I am very excited for all of the new participants of BLISS TRANSformation Class of 2020,” said Bliss CARES Project Manager and previous TRANSformation graduate Ashley Figeroa in a statement. “The lives of these individuals, whose journeys are authentic to their individual identities, will become a part of a one of a kind, transformative program here in Central Florida. TRANSformation will be an instrumental tool in shaping their bright futures in today’s society.”

TRANSformation 2020’s registration period is open until Feb. 5 with classes set to begin March 12.

Every member who attends at least five out of the six classes will graduate and qualify for TRANSformation to sponsor their legal name change. Transportation is available for those who live within 25 miles of Bliss CARES, located at 2901 Curry Ford Rd. in Orlando.

For more information on TRANSformation or to register, contact Bliss CARES at 407-203-5984 and ask to speak to Ace Davis, Jazell Harvey or Ashley Figueroa. Space is limited and filling up fast. For more information on Bliss CARES and its other programs, visit BlissCARES.org.