4th annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run announces early-bird registration

ABOVE: Runners in the CommUNITY Rainbow Run in 2018. (Photo by Brian Becnal)

ORLANDO | The CommUNITY Rainbow Run isn’t until June 6 but that doesn’t mean you can’t save your place at the starting line now.

Registration for onePULSE Foundation’s fourth annual 4.9K opens Feb. 1 and will be in early bird sign-up until April 2. Registration in only $40 during that period with an increase to $49 starting April 3. Same day registration is $60.

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run, launched in 2017 by students from the University of Central Florida to honor the 49 individuals lost in the Pulse tragedy, increased from 800 runners in its first year to more than 3,000 in the 2019 run.

The event, which will take place at Wadeview Park in downtown Orlando, will also include a 1K kid’s fun run and a free CommUNITY Festival.

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run is presented by Orlando Health in partnership with the UCF DeVos Sport Business Management Program and benefits the onePulse Foundation.

For more information or to register, visit CommunityRainbowRun.com.