Va. House approves bill to repeal same-sex marriage ban

The Virginia House of Delegates on Jan. 28 voted 63-34 to repeal the state’s statutory same-sex marriage ban.

House Bill 1490, introduced by state Del. Nancy Guy (D-Virginia Beach), would officially repeal Virginia’s prohibition the U.S. Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in its 2015 ruling in the Obergefell case.

The Virginia Senate passed the companion version of the bill on Jan. 21, after which state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) tweeted, “After several years of fighting, it’s time for our code to finally reflect the law of the land.”

Tuesday’s vote clears another hurdle for a process that Ebbin and state Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) began four years ago, and has long been on the radar for Equality Virginia. A statement supporting the bills on their website declares the ban is no longer “good law” following the ruling in the Obergefell case.