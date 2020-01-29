‘Drag Race’ queens Kim Chi and Miz Cracker are making Super Bowl history

For the first time in the big game’s history, drag queens will appear in a televised Super Bowl commercial.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Kim Chi and Miz Cracker will appear in a commercial for the hummus brand, Sabra, during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 2.

The teaser, which dropped last week on their YouTube Channel, showcases Kim Chi eating some hummus while Miz Cracker struggles to put on a football helmet without ruining her styled wig. It ends with the tag line, “Hair we go.” According to Adweek, the full commercial will also feature rapper T-Pain and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Guidice and Caroline Manzo.

“Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly every food you eat,” Jason Levine, Sabra’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement to the Advocate. “Whatever your passion, however you live, love, eat and enjoy life, this plant-based food is a winner. We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

In last year’s Super Bowl, drag queen Monet X Change made history for being the first drag queen in a Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi with Cardi B; however, it never aired during the game.

The 30-second ad, which will cost the company $5.6 million for the slot, is a way to introduce drag to a new, larger audience. Miz Cracker and Kim Chi are fan favorites from RuPaul’s drag race and have been promoting their history making teaser on social media.

They aren’t the only ones making history; the San Francisco 49er have hired Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant coach, who will be the first woman and first out LGBTQ coach at the Super Bowl.

Watch the teaser video below and tune into Super Bowl LIV on CBS Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.