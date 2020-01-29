27.02 The Battle Within

Transgender and nonbinary discrimination in the LGBTQ community, Hometown Genie returns to Orlando for ‘Aladdin,’ Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber unveils new name, branding, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!

Watermark Issue 27.02 // January 23 – February 5, 2020

On the Cover | Page 21

The Battle Within: Transgender and nonbinary discrimination in the LGBTQ community. Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

Updating Her Life | Page 8

Central Florida intersex woman asks judge for gender change on birth certificate.

State of the Bay | Page 10

The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber of Commerce unveils its new name.

Team Trump | Page 12

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi named part of Trump’s impeachment legal team.

Page Turners | Page 31

ReadOut presents its third annual festival of lesbian literature and events.

The Last Page | Page 46

Get to know Sarasota’s Samantha Ponzillo.

