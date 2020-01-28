PHOTOS: Sarasota Pride celebrates 30 years

SARASOTA | Sarasota Pride was held Jan. 25 at J.D. Hamel Park, the first January outing in the celebration’s 30-year history.

Enthusiastic crowds and more than 40 vendors filled the downtown locale. The St. Petersburg-based pop/rock duo Halcyon and the Sarasota-based rock group Divine AF proudly captivated audiences, flanked by emcee Lindsay Carlton-Cline and fellow drag performers Anita Cox, Savannah Lynn and Grandma Pearl.

“Sarasota Pride sends out a loud shout to the Sarasota community for the great support of Pride in the Park,” the organization subsequently shared via social media.”What a perfect day it was to celebrate our DIVERSITY…. Thanks to Tropicana for sponsoring the awesome entertainment and to Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP and all their staff who volunteered to make Pride happen. To all of our sponsors who continue to support our Equality efforts and to our amazing lineup of vendors….you ALL knocked it out of the park. 2021 Pride date to be announced…..STAY TUNED….”

Watermark was on hand to celebrate all things Sarasota Pride and you can view our photos below. For extensive Sarasota coverage, be sure to read our annual Sarasota Living with Pride.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.