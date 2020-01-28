Dan Levy to receive HRC Visibility Award

ABOVE: Dan Levy, photo via Levy’s Facebook page.

Dan Levy, co-creator of the LGBTQ fan favorite TV show “Schitt’s Creek,” is being honored by the Human Rights Campaign with their annual Visibility Award.

The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization announced Monday that the Emmy-nominated showrunner, writer, actor, director and producer will be presented the honor at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said, “Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are. By creating and inhabiting the world of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality.”

“I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC,” said Levy. “To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor.”

“Schitt’s Creek,” the groundbreaking sitcom created by Levy with his father, veteran comedian and SCTV alum Eugene Levy, debuted in January 2015 on the Canadian network before making its US premiere on Pop TV a month later. In addition to his behind-the-scenes work, the younger Levy stars as the hilarious David Rose, one of the first openly pansexual characters depicted on television, opposite his real-life father and fellow comedy icon Catherine O’Hara as his onscreen parents, and Annie Murphy as sibling Alexis. In its third season, the show introduced the character of Patrick, portrayed by Noah Reid, who became a love interest for David; their relationship has continued as part of the series’ ongoing story arc, earning praise and accolades for its positive representation of a same-sex relationship.

In its fifth season, “Schitt’s Creek” garnered four Emmy nominations, a PGA Award nomination, a GLAAD Media nomination for Best Comedy Series, two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and five Critics’ Choice Award nominations, including one for Levy as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It is currently airing its sixth and final season.

In 2019, Levy was featured on OUT Magazine’s “Out 100” list, honoring the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ people, as well as on Queerty’s “Pride50” list.

The announcement of Levy as recipient of the Visibility Award comes after last week’s revelation by HRC that the organization would honor award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, performer, actor and activist Janelle Monáe with the HRC Equality Award.

The 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner will be the first since HRC opened its Los Angeles office. The event brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater Los Angeles area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality. For tickets and further information, visit the HRC website.