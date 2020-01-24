Watermark’s 2020 WAVE Awards Final Round – VOTE NOW

Our WAVEs 2020 vision has gotten a bit clearer. You nominated, we counted and now we have your Top 3!

The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, or the WAVEs as we call them, recognize the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more. In each category, we asked our readers to write in who best represents the values of the LGBTQ community in your area. You have spoken and here is the final round. Now tell us your favorite from the Top 3.

You have until Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. to show some love to your local favorites! We will announce the winners in our March 5 issue of Watermark and celebrate with parties in both the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas. Stay tuned to Watermark’s Facebook page for more details on those events.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted.

Good luck to all the nominees and let the voting begin!

Watermark’s 2020 WAVE Awards Final Round – Central Florida

Watermark’s 2020 WAVE Awards Final Round – Tampa Bay/Sarasota