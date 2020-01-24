Watermark’s 2020 WAVE Awards Final Round – Tampa Bay

Our WAVEs 2020 vision has gotten a bit clearer. You nominated, we counted and now we have your Top 3!

The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, or the WAVEs as we call them, recognize the best in Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more. In each category, we asked our readers to write in who best represents the values of the LGBTQ community in your area. You have spoken and here is the final round. Now tell us your favorite from the Top 3.

You have until Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. to show some love to your local favorites! We will announce the winners in our March 5 issue of Watermark and celebrate with a party in Tampa Bay. Stay tuned to Watermark’s Facebook page for more details on that event.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted.

Good luck to all the nominees and let the voting begin!

