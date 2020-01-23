The Last Page: Samantha Ponzillo, photographer / filmmaker

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

This issue, we check in with Samantha Ponzillo Media owner and #HashtagLunchbag Sarasota co-organizer Samantha Ponzillo. Keep an eye on this space to learn more about the movers and shakers of your community.

Hometown: Mechanicville, New York

Identifies As: Queer/Lesbian

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Out Year: 2006

Profession: Photographer, sometimes filmmaker

Professional Role Models: Annie Leibovitz, Vivian Maier and Ava DuVernay

Autobiography Title: “… The F*ck?”

Hobbies: Cinema, paddle boarding, scuba diving, spending time with family, my wife and dog.

What do you do professionally?

I work in marketing during the day and take as many photo gigs as possible on nights and weekends. I sometimes freelance for publications by writing articles, taking photos or producing videos. I generally keep busy.

How do you champion for the local LGBTQ community?

I volunteer for a few different LGBTQ+ organizations and donate photography and video editing services when I can. I ran a website for a long time that provided me with the opportunity to begin mentoring and providing peer counseling. I do my best to educate the public about relevant legal updates that can affect the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, making them more aware of what their family and friends can go through.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

I fully admit that I immediately search for Wedding Bells or generally any LGBTQ+ wedding photos. I love to see happy families after thinking for so long that it wouldn’t ever happen.

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

I really love SarasotaOUT’s G2H2 events each month, shout out to Joshua Beadle.

What is your favorite thing about your local LGBTQ community?

Sarasota’s LGBTQ community is enormous!

What would you like to see improved in your local LGBTQ community?

I feel like a lot of folks in the LGBTQ+ community are super interested in their specific letter, and not the acronym of the community as a whole.

What would you like our readers to know about you?

If you’re not registered to vote, you should avoid me until you get registered. Trust me, I turn into an angry Dachshund when I hear people don’t vote.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t let the person you grew up with, someone you thought was your best friend, tear you down because you didn’t live up to their standards. Stand up tall and be who you are: your family will still love you and show up on your wedding day. Most importantly, don’t let fear run your life. Live Out. Live Proud.

What are your favorite subjects to photograph?

Concerts, sports, events. Basically if it includes running around chaotically as fast as possible to get into the best position, I love it for some strange reason.

What should readers know about #HashtagLunchbag?

HashtagLunchbag is a worldwide movement that gets everyday people to spread love and positivity – and let’s be real, we need a lot more of that nowadays. We get together once a month at various locations in Sarasota to assemble bagged lunches for the homeless community, complete with a love note like mom used to put in your school lunches.

My wife and I lived in Tampa when we first became aware of it. We did a few events with them and really enjoyed the experience. After moving to Sarasota, I reached out to see if they could schedule Sarasota meet-ups to still be involved. One of the co-organizers suggested we start a chapter and helped us run our first event. They are the supportive older siblings that we adore.