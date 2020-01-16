PHOTOS: Watermark Wednesday benefits EPIC at Postcard Inn

ST. PETERSBURG | Watermark’s bi-monthly Tampa Bay social Watermark Wednesday benefited Empath Partners in Care (EPIC) Jan. 15 at Postcard Inn on the Beach, also serving as the 2020 Remarkable People Reunion.

EPIC is a member of Empath Health, a nonprofit integrated network of care supporting those challenged by chronic and advanced illnesses. They offer support to help clients maintain healthy, self-sufficient lives and provide HIV testing and education throughout Tampa Bay.

The Postcard Inn, which offers 14,000 square feet of vintage-inspired event space, treated Watermark Wednesday attendees to beautiful views and light bites. Attendees included previously-recognized Remarkable People, advocates who make a difference for Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community in a myriad of ways. View this year’s honorees here.

Raffle participants also raised nearly $250 for EPIC. Winners receiving generously donated prizes from the Gold & Diamond Source, HONU Restaurant, the St. Pete Opera Company, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and The Florida Orchestra.

