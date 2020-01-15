Straz to host ‘Golden Girls’ drag brunch, puppet parody

ABOVE: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody,” photo courtesy the Straz Center.

TAMPA | The Straz Center for the Performing Arts will hold a “Golden Girls Drag Diva Brunch” at Maestro’s Restaurant on Jan. 26 ahead of “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody.”

“Grab a slice of cheesecake while sipping bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys in true Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia style,” organizers shared. “Trust us — there’s no buffet in St. Olaf’s as scrumptious as what we have planned for you. Bring your best one-liners and we’ll do the rest.”

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the brunch will be hosted by delightful drag diva Matthew McGee. It will also feature fellow fan favorite Tampa Bay entertainer Adriana Sparkle and celebrated pianist John Shirley. A ticket to the subsequent puppet parody must be purchased separately but is not required to attend.

“The Golden Girls are such a big part of my life that I was thrilled to be asked to host this brunch at The Straz,” McGee shared with Watermark. “My whole act is a fabulous, Florida lady of a certain age! The cherry on top is that I get to share the stage with the amazing Adriana Sparkle. She’s definitely the Blanche to my Dorothy.”

The puppet parody’s Tampa stop, scheduled for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m., was announced late last year. “Get ready for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down,” the Straz shared.

“Join the Girls from Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life,” they continued. “Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.”

Video of the upcoming production can be seen below:

To purchase tickets for the drag diva brunch, the puppet parody or for more information, click here.