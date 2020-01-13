27.01 New Year Focus

Local trainers share tips to keep you on track with your 2020 health goals, Orlando Pride’s Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris get married, Missing persons case in Lakeland offers $10K reward, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!

Watermark Issue 27.01 // January 9 – January 22, 2020

On the Cover | Page 23

New Year Focus: Central Florida, Tampa Bay trainers share tips fo a healthy 2020. Photograph by Dylan Todd. Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

Love Goals | Page 9

Orlando Pride’s Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris wed.

Seeking Closure | Page 12

$10K offered in Lakeland missing persons case.

Girls Scout | Page 31

Kristin Chenoweth’s new album and tour pays tribute to fellow LGBTQ icons.

The Boy Who Lived | Page 37

John Michael’s “Order of the Penix” bewitches Orlando.

The Last Page | Page 54

Get to know Central Florida attorney Jessica Thomas.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!