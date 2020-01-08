Hope & Help announces AIDS Walk Orlando 2020 date, to host open house

ABOVE: Hope & Help’s Re-Start group walks in the AIDS Walk Orlando at Lake Eola Park in 2018. (Photo by Maia Monet)

Hope & Help is kicking the new year off with the announcement of the date for its 2020 AIDS Walk Orlando.

The not-for-profit health center — which offers HIV/STD/HEP C testing, treatment and primary medical care — announced Jan. 6 that the 2020 AIDS Walk Orlando will be on Saturday, April 18 starting at 8:30 a.m.

“AIDS Walk Orlando is a community fundraiser event for people of all backgrounds to show how strong the human spirit is compared to the impact of HIV,” Hope & Help stated in a press release. “Every year, hundreds of community members, businesses and organizations join forces to walk in solidarity to: honor the lives of those who were lost due to complications of living with HIV/AIDS; raise awareness about modern HIV prevention and treatment options; and raise money to help offset the cost of HIV treatment for those in need.”

Since its first walk in 1995, Hope & Help’s annual event has raised more than $1 million to help fund programs and assist those living with HIV.

Hope & Help will also be starting the year off with the grand opening and open house event for its new facility in Winter Park on Jan. 10. The organization, now located at 4122 Metric Drive, #800, will host the event starting at 4 p.m. with the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. The event will allow the community to meet Hope & Help’s medical team, service providers and tour the new facility while enjoying complimentary wine and appetizers.

Watermark will host its first Third Thursday of 2020 at Hope & Help’s new space on Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m. For more information on these events, visit Hope & Help’s Facebook event page. To learn more about the 2020 AIDS Walk, create a team, donate, sponsor or become a vendor, visit AIDSWalkOrlando.org.