Come Out With Pride is searching for new board members

Have you attended Come Out With Pride’s (COWP) parade, festival or any of the amazing events they present each year and wondered how you too could be a part of that amazing organization? Well, here is your chance.

COWP’s Board Member Application process is now open and they are looking for anyone who wants to be a part of the team, the organization announced on Facebook Jan. 3.

According to COWP’s website, “board members can expect to spend a minimum of 5-10 hours per month on formal duties including board meetings and other events. Additionally, if you take on other functional roles such as a department director or chair your responsibilities and time commitments will increase. Board terms are for two years. Previous experience with a Pride event or similar large event is preferred but not a requirement.”

For more information and to apply, go to ComeOutWithPride.com.