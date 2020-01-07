Equality Florida seeks LGBTQ youth for workshop, art show

ST. PETERSBURG | Equality Florida has announced two opportunities for young LGBTQ artists to showcase their talents.

“In the wake of the mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, Equality Florida committed to honor the victims with action,” the organization shared. “Our Safe and Healthy Schools Program is aimed to end LGBTQ bias where it begins, in our schools. By helping our schools and educators create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth, students feel welcomed, supported and can thrive.”

“Equality Florida wants to create a platform to showcase and celebrate young LGBTQ+ artists,” organizers continued. “We want them to feel safe to express who they are through their art and in their life.”

Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ artists who are 18 and under are invited to participate in Equality Florida’s free LGBTQ+ Youth Art Workshop on Feb. 1 from 12:30–3:30 p.m. at the Florida CraftArt Gallery. Tampa Bay fan favorite artist and Diversity Arts Founder John Gascot will lead participants in creating a mixed media collage piece for Equality Florida’s upcoming Equality Shuffle and LGBTQ+ Youth Art Show.

The free show is scheduled for Feb. 23 from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. LGBTQ+ artists 21 and under are encouraged to participate and interpret the show’s theme of “Safe” through a youthful LGBTQ lense.

Equality Florida St. Petersburg Steering Committee Chair Jennie O’Leary shared details via social media, seen below:

This is an event I'm organizing for Equality Florida. Please help spread the word so we can get lots of kids to participate. Posted by Jennie O'Leary on Friday, January 3, 2020

Each artist may submit up to two pieces for consideration by Feb. 12. For more information about or to sign up for the workshop, click here. For more information about the art show, click here. Interested parties may also visit the Equality Shuffle & LGBTQ Youth Art Show event page or contact O’Leary at EQFLJennie@gmail.com.