Orlando Pride’s Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are married

ABOVE: Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. (Photo from Harris’ Instagram)

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, players of both the Orlando Pride and National Women’s Soccer League, wed at a ceremony in Miami Dec. 28.

Krieger, 35, and Harris, 34, exchanged vows at Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The couple walked down the aisle to a performance by singer Kina Grannis as family and friends — including soccer stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird — watched on.

Harris took to twitter on her wedding day to post the message: “It’s time baby…I’ve been waiting 10 years for this moment.” Harris hashtagged the tweet #HomeHasAlwaysBeenWithYou with a link to an Instagram photo of the couple from photographer LuvRox Photography.

Krieger retweeted Harris, writing “I can’t wait!!!” followed by two bride emojis with a heart emoji between them.

Orlando Pride also retweeted Harris, adding “Congrats to Ash and Ali on getting married!”

Krieger and Harris married nine months after announcing their engagement to PEOPLE magazine on March 13. In the interview, the couple stated they had been engaged since September 2018.

Krieger and Harris first met in 2010 when they became teammates for the Women’s U.S. National Team.

“We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common,” Harris told PEOPLE in March. “We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids. The rest has kind of been history.”

Before saying “I do,” Harris told PEOPLE that she is excited for the larger impact of their marriage.

“This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level. I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.”

The couple were a part of the historic U.S. Women’s Soccer Team that went on to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The team’s official Twitter account joined in on the celebration, tweeting “Can’t say it enough, we LOVE love … December has been a big month for our people. Wishing you all the happiness in the world.”

Krieger and Harris plan to honeymoon somewhere tropical after the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“We’re going to plan to go on our dream honeymoon, which is hopefully going to be in the Maldives or Bora Bora on one of those little huts on the water. So that’s kind of what we envision,” Krieger said.