Issue 26.26: Making History

By : Dylan Todd
January 3, 2020
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Watermark reviews 2019, a year for the LGBTQ history books, onePULSE Foundation receives $1 million donation, Assault at Bradley’s on 7th stirs questions and controversy, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!

Watermark Issue 26.26 // December 25 – January 8, 2020

On the Cover | Page 21
Making History: Watermark reviews 2019, a year for the LGBTQ record books. Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

Holiday Gift | Page 8
onePulse Foundation receives $1 million donation.

Ybor Attack | Page 10
Assault at Bradley’s on 7th stirs questions and controversy.

26 Pops for 2019 | Page 31
A look back at some record-breaking moments in LGBTQ entertainment.

The Last Page | Page 46
Get to know Tampa Bay’s Andy and Sasha Citino – co-owners of 6S Boutique.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY? 
Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!


Share this story:

Avatar

Dylan Todd

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Apolgies. At this time, there are no related posts available for this entry.