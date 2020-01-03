Issue 26.26: Making History

Watermark reviews 2019, a year for the LGBTQ history books, onePULSE Foundation receives $1 million donation, Assault at Bradley’s on 7th stirs questions and controversy, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!
Watermark Issue 26.26 // December 25 – January 8, 2020
On the Cover | Page 21
Making History: Watermark reviews 2019, a year for the LGBTQ record books. Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.
Holiday Gift | Page 8
onePulse Foundation receives $1 million donation.
Ybor Attack | Page 10
Assault at Bradley’s on 7th stirs questions and controversy.
26 Pops for 2019 | Page 31
A look back at some record-breaking moments in LGBTQ entertainment.
The Last Page | Page 46
Get to know Tampa Bay’s Andy and Sasha Citino – co-owners of 6S Boutique.
