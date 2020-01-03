Anti-LGBTQ attorney, ex-judicial candidate Donald McBath suspended

ABOVE: Donald McBath, photo via McBath’s Facebook page.

TAMPA | The Florida Bar announced Dec. 27 that anti-LGBTQ Wesley Chapel attorney and former Pinellas-Pasco judicial candidate Donald McBath has been suspended from practicing law.

“The Florida Bar, the state’s guardian for the integrity of the legal profession, announces that the Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders disciplined 15 attorneys,” the organization shared. “As an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation are charged with administering a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the more than 107,000 members of The Florida Bar.”

Among those disciplined was McBath, who lost his bid for the Pinellas-Pasco circuit judgeship Aug. 28, 2018. McBath’s tumultuous race first generated headlines May 30 after the Tampa Bay Times exposed his social media posts condemning the LGBTQ and Muslim communities.

“If the homosexual continues committing that sin of sodomy, his soul faces ETERNAL damnation,” McBath shared via Facebook. “Abstain, if you really have that mental illness. It’s not love.” He also shared via Twitter that Muslims are “deranged,” noting to “never trust a Muslim.”

McBath subsequently confirmed the authenticity of the posts, reiterating to the outlet ahead of the nonpartisan race that “Jesus condemned sodomy!!!!”

At the time, McBath did not respond to Watermark’s multiple requests for comment, though he did update his campaign website to include a statement. “As a Christian, I love homosexuals too,” he wrote. “I just don’t like the sinful act of sodomy. In my personal opinion, the Bible is clear as to the sin. It is unnatural.

“It doesn’t mean that two males or two females can’t be best friends,” he continued. “Our Lord Jesus Christ talks about the fact we should love the sinner but hate the sin.”

He subsequently emphasized his homophobic views ahead of St Pete Pride 2018, publicly demeaning prominent Tampa Bay drag entertainers scheduled to perform at the popular event. He also voiced his opposition of the Democratic Party and strong support for Donald Trump. These and other anti-LGBTQ, political and xenophobic views shared publicly led to the Florida Supreme Court’s disciplinary measures.

According to The Florida Bar’s formal complaint – as a judicial candidate, but still as a lawyer – McBath was subject to the rules regulating the organization. The document states that he violated The Florida Bar’s Creed of Professionalism and Oath of Admission.

“McBath, as a judicial candidate, made written and oral statements concerning his political affiliations and his views of classes of parties and issues that were hate-filled, unprofessional and inappropriate,” The Florida Bar summarized.

McBath was suspended for 91 days and fined $1,386 for court reporters’ and administrative fees. According to The Florida Bar’s release, the suspension’s length requires that attorneys “undergo a rigorous process to regain their law licenses, including proving rehabilitation.”