Watermark’s 2020 WAVEs Central Florida nomination round

We are Watermark, your local LGBTQ news source, and this is 2020! We are settling into the new decade quite nicely and have lots of fun things to share with you as the year goes on. First thing we want to share with you is the first round of voting for our annual WAVEs!

The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, or the WAVEs as we call them, recognize the best in Central Florida’s LGBTQ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

There are 50 categories to vote in. In each category, we ask our readers to write in who best represents the values of the LGBTQ community in your area. It can be any person, group or business that falls anywhere in our alphabet soup — including allies — as long as they have demonstrated their support for the community.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

Make sure when filling in your answers to include enough information so we can identify who, what and/or where you are speaking about. For questions asking for a person or group of people, make sure to put first and last name(s) of who you are voting for. For questions asking for “locally-owned” businesses, if there is more than one in your area (i.e., if you list Planet Fitness as your favorite fitness center) be sure to indicate the location of your favorite either with an address, district name, area or neighborhood.

The first round of voting, our write-in ballot, goes until 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 20. You tell us who as been the best of the best in the categories below. After the results have been tallied up, we will begin the next round on Jan. 24 at noon with the Top 3 from each category.

Good luck and let the first round begin!

