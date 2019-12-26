Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Nick Oyler and Tyler Winick

Tyler Winick and Nick Oyler first connected through Growlr, a “by bears for bears” dating app.

Tyler sent the first “woof.” Nick accepted, having previously seen a photo of Tyler on an acquaintance’s Facebook page, and the rest is history.

“Our relationship has been through so many different chapters, from an emergency appendectomy on vacation, to being stranded in L.A. for a night, to sharing our special day at our rehearsal dinner, our wedding and our reception,” Tyler said.

The pair got engaged in January 2018. Tyler would leave sticky notes for Nick around their apartment when he was leaving for work and Nick decided to incorporate this into his proposal to Tyler.

“Some of [the notes] were cute, some funny, some about needing to clean the cat box,” Tyler said. “Nevertheless, on the back of the stickies that he taped together, Nick added one of his own: ‘Will you marry me?’”

They tied the knot a year and a half later at the Orange County Regional History Center. Tyler had worked in the state court system for over a decade and asked friend and former coworker Gary Cooney – Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court – to officiate.

“The officiant showed up and brought his signature style and humor to the event, including reading the wedding vows from a paperback version of the Florida Rules of Court,” Tyler said. “We both wrote unique vows for one another, with Nick’s stealing the show as he listed just a few of the trials we had been through during our relationship, including the results of the 2016 election.”

One of the couple’s favorite wedding moments includes when they danced with their mothers, with Nick and his mother dancing to a surprise song that had played at one of her military ceremonies years before.

The couple also enjoyed an endless supply of cocktails leaving them feeling “pretty loved (and blitzed!)” as well as speeches by Tyler’s maid of honor and Nick’s best man.

“They were so heartfelt and touching that we couldn’t keep from crying,” Tyler said. “We had the best time dancing with all of our family and friends and our seasoned DJ was great at getting everyone on the dance floor. Even those who usually don’t dance were cutting a rug.”

Another of the couple’s wedding highlights is being able to walk through the Pulse exhibit that was currently on display at the history center.

“It was a beautiful time to reflect on ourselves as two people becoming husbands and on the love, unity, and support our collective LGBTQ+ community has in Orlando and the greater Central Florida region,” Tyler said.

Engagement Date: Jan. 8, 2018

Wedding Date: Sept. 9, 2019

Officiant: The Honorable Gary Cooney

Venue: Orange County Regional History Center

Colors: Black and White (Black Tie)

Wedding Song/Artist: “Come What May” – Nicole Kidman & Ewan McGregor

Caterer: Cocktails Catering

Bakery: P is for Pie

Photographer/Videographer: Rudy & Marta Photography

DJ/Entertainment: Our DJ Rocks (DJ Jennie)

Day Of Coordinator: Taylor Rae Events