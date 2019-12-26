PHOTOS: Enchant Christmas captivates Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG | Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, has been taken over by the holiday spirit with Enchant Christmas.

Packed with 90,000 square feet of holiday cheer, this event features more than two million holiday lights within “The Great Search” maze, its anchor attraction. As the story goes, a mischievous elf has accidently released Santa’s reindeer inside and it’s up to you to find them all.

Through winding paths, giant displays and snow and fog effects, these massive reindeer can be easy to miss if you’re too distracted by the all the lights around you. Additional activities include their indoor ice skating trail, a photo op with Santa himself, and food and holiday markets.

Watermark got into the holiday spirit this season to capture all of the sights and sounds the enchanting evening has to offer. View our photos below – and don’t miss your chance to attend! Enchant Christmas runs through December 29. For more information, visit their website.

Photos by Danny Garcia.