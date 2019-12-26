12.26.19 Tampa Bay Bureau Chief’s Desk

As December comes to a close, taking 2019 with it, I’m most thrilled to reflect on the fact that I’ll be entering the next decade of my life as a nonsmoker. While I spent the majority of the last 10 years craving my next cigarette or shackled to a smoking section, I proudly celebrated one year smoke free this month.

I hit the milestone on Dec. 17, just one day before writing this column and six days after hitting another personal milestone, my second year as Tampa Bay Bureau Chief. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m still serving in this position here at Watermark – it’s been another incredible year and an amazing December, even if I did turn 35.

It was the day I turned 34 that I started the smoking cessation drug Chantix and began my journey to a tobacco-free life, something I shared in my first column of 2019. “As a gift to myself, I started on my birthday,” I wrote. “I joke that I gave myself the gift of life, but even after this short amount of time I feel so much better. I owed it to myself, my husband and even to our dogs to stick around as long as I can.” After a year, I feel like a new person.

I didn’t share that I’d quit to boast about a “new year, new me” – I’ve never been one for New Year’s resolutions and it hadn’t been one – but rather to hold myself accountable. It was the second time I had attempted to kick the habit, having faltered six months into my first attempt after my father passed away, and I intended for it to be my last. I still do.

As of press time I’ve skipped 8,107 cigarettes, which I’d have spent 28 days’ worth of time smoking, and saved a grand total of $2,027. The sum averages out to saving $5.50 per day, $38.50 per week and $165 per month, though I admittedly use the term “saved” loosely; the money’s really just gone elsewhere, most likely to the Walt Disney Company.

Between the theatrical releases of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Frozen II,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and more this year, the entertainment juggernaut kept me pretty busy in 2019 – and that’s only with their offerings on the silver screen.

On the small screen, they brought new streaming staples like “The Mandalorian” and childhood classics like “X-Men” and “Gargoyles” into my home with Disney+, transporting me with televised bliss and giving my husband the perfect anniversary gift in perpetuity. The service was released on our third wedding anniversary this year, and thus will renew on that date for the rest of our lives.

As an added bonus for what I can only assume was to show their support for my decision to quit, Walt Disney World even banned smoking on property this year. They’re really dedicated to their passholders, which is where the rest of my money went.

It wasn’t the magic of Disney that helped me stay smoke free this year, though the amount of time I spent in movie theaters and at the Magic Kingdom certainly didn’t hurt. It was having an amazing support group.

I was fortunate enough to share details about my quit with my husband, family and friends during every milestone I hit, from one day smoke free to one year, broadcasting the amount of cigarettes I’d avoided and the funds I’d “saved.”

I also leaned heavily on support sites and apps, pledging daily not to smoke and encouraging others who’d quit to do the same. Receiving messages from strangers around the world to “keep the quit” is surprisingly effective.

I’m so very grateful to everyone who encouraged me over the course of 2019. If you’re someone who’s considering a quit in 2020, above all else I would encourage you to seek out support, of which I’m happy to give. Community is key.

Members of the LGBTQ community and our many allies throughout Tampa Bay, Central Florida, the state, nation and world made that clear over the course of 2019. That’s why in this issue we present Watermark’s annual Year in Review, showcasing the many ups and downs we’ve collectively faced in the last 365 days.

In each of our news sections, you’ll find the top five news features you read on our website WatermarkOnline.com in 2019. We also explore the ABC’s of the year’s most definitive moments in LGBTQ pop culture.

Watermark strives to bring you a variety of stories, your stories. I hope you enjoy this latest issue – and from all of us here, thank you for an incredible 2019. Have a safe and Happy New Year!