RuPaul among latest inductees to California Hall of Fame

ABOVE: RuPaul, photo via RuPaul’s Facebook page.

LGBTQ entertainment icon RuPaul has become the first drag queen to be inducted into the California Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame, which was established in 2006 by the California Museum and the former California First Lady Maria Shriver, recognizes “legendary people who embody California’s innovative spirit and have made their mark on history,” according to the description on their official website.

According to NewNowNext, The Emmy-winning creator of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was among the 10 inductees that were honored last week at the California Museum in Sacramento, as Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom presented “Spirit of California” medals to the Hall of Fame’s 13th Class.

Introducing RuPaul, Mrs. Newsom said, “There is perhaps no one person that has done more to dismantle the limiting ‘man box’ we put our boys and men into than RuPaul… He has achieved success in every medium he has attempted… He has transformed hearts and minds, and he has saved lives too, with countless young people finally seeing themselves reflected in their media, grateful for the community where they too can feel at home.”

Receiving the medal, RuPaul, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, said, “California has this incredible spirit to it, of frontiersmen, of trailblazers… People who aren’t afraid to take on a challenge. And I am so proud to be a part of that legacy, and to take that ingenuity and spirit with me, and carry that torch around the world, wherever I go.”

In addition to RuPaul, this year’s 13th Class of the California Hall of Fame included Dr. Maya Angelou, Brandi Chastain, Dr. France A. Córdova, Tony Hawk, Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, The Reverend James M. Lawson, Jr., George Lopez, Wolfgang Puck, and Helen M. Turley.

RuPaul was accompanied to the event by his husband, Georges LeBar.