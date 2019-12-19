Watermark Giveaway: A pair of tickets to Enzian’s Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party

Watermark wants to help you ring in New Year 2020 by sending you and a friend back in time to the 1920s for Enzian’s Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party.

Come swing your way into the 20s at Enzian Theater in Orlando with signature NYE cocktails, an open bar, light hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ and 1920s costume contest. Plus confetti cannon and ball drop at midnight.

Get entered to win a pair of general admission tickets by commenting below with your New Year’s resolution for 2020.

We will select the winners at random on Dec. 27 at noon.

This is a 21 and up event. Photo ID will be required at the door.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will pick up tickets from the theater’s will call window the day of the event.

For more information on the event, visit Enzian.org.

Good luck and Happy New Year!