Issue 26.25: The Remarkable People Issue

Watermark presents the 19 Most Remarkable People of 2019 from Central Florida and Tampa Bay, NFL seeks LGBT businesses for Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV, Florida Puerto Rican Parade announces LGBTQ Committee, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Cover photographs by Dylan Todd, Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

Watermark Issue 26.25 // December 11-December 25, 2019

On the Cover | Page 23

The Remarkable: Watermark presents the 19 Most Remarkable People of 2019 from Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Committed Committee | Page 9

Florida Puerto Rican Parade announces LGBTQ committee.

Tampa Touchdown | Page 11

NFL courts LGBTQ businesses ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Remarkable Reality | Page 23

Jazell Barbie Royale is Miss International Queen 2019.

Remarkable Reach | Page 33

Cole Foust’s philosophy of love elevates Tampa Bay.

The Last Page | Page 354

The Last Page featuring the founder of Spectrum Health, Joseph Knoll.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!